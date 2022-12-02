Brazil's Lula mulls U.S. trip before inauguration
BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he might travel to the United States before his inauguration on Jan. 1 to meet with President Joe Biden.
"If I do travel it will be after my certification on Dec. 12," Lula told reporters in Brasilia, adding he would like to discuss topics such as Brazil-U.S. relations and the Ukraine War with Biden.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan
