Brazil's Lula to prioritize tax reform early in his govt, aide says















SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will give "full priority" to kicking off a tax reform early in his administration, close aide and former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad said on Friday.

Haddad, who has recently emerged as the front-runner to be finance minister, also said at an event hosted by banking lobby Febraban that Lula would look into quickly resuming trade agreements that have been "sitting on the shelf," including Mercosur's deal with the European Union.

Leftist Lula will take office from President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1.

Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Steven Grattan











