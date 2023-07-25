Brazil's Lula says he may need surgery to treat femoral pain

EU-CELAC summit in Brussels
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on as they take part in the EU-LAC Digital alliance photo op ceremony with leaders of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), during the summit in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/file photo

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he might need to undergo surgery in October to treat chronic femoral pain.

Lula said in a live broadcast on social media he was getting "physically ready" for the operation, adding his doctor told him that it would be a short-stay surgery.

"I want to have this surgery done. I don't want to be in pain," Lula said.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next