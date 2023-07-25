Brazil's Lula says he may need surgery to treat femoral pain

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he might need to undergo surgery in October to treat chronic femoral pain.

Lula said in a live broadcast on social media he was getting "physically ready" for the operation, adding his doctor told him that it would be a short-stay surgery.

"I want to have this surgery done. I don't want to be in pain," Lula said.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan

