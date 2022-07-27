Brazil's Lula says he would ask EU to improve trade deal with Mercosur

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that, if elected in October, he would call on the European Union to improve the terms of its trade agreement with South American trade bloc Mercosur.

Lula's foreign minister during his two terms as president from 2003 to 2010, Celso Amorim, told Reuters earlier this week the leftist leader favored reopening talks on the stalled deal to add provisions on environmental protection and climate change, human rights and technology. read more

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo

