Brazil's Lula says intelligence services failed ahead of Brasilia riots















BRASILIA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday his intelligence services failed on Jan. 8, when Brasilia buildings were stormed by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

"We made an elementary mistake, my intelligence did not exist (that day)," Lula told TV channel GloboNews in an interview. "We have Army intelligence, Air Force intelligence, ABIN (Brazil's Intelligence Agency); none of them warned me."

Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chris Reese











