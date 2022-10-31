Brazil's Lula to send reps to COP27 climate summit after election win

Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at an election night gathering on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will send representatives to next month's COP27 United Nations climate summit, allied environmentalist Marina Silva said on Monday, a day after the left-wing former president won a third term.

The congresswoman-elect told Reuters in an interview that Lula would "definitely send broad representation" even if it was not an official delegation ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration.

Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Brad Haynes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks