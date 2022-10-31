Brazil's Lula to speak with Biden later on Monday

Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures at an election night gathering on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden later on Monday, said the head of Lula's Workers Party, a day after he won the country's presidential runoff ousting far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Biden moved quickly to congratulate Lula on Sunday for his victory in "free, fair and credible elections,", according to a White House statement. Bolsonaro has yet to concede.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Steven Grattan

