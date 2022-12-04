Brazil's Lula undergoes new throat exam; 'normal' results, doctors say















SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday underwent a laryngoscopy, a medical note showed, a follow-up procedure after he had potentially pre-cancerous patches removed from his vocal cord.

Doctors at Sao Paulo's Sirio Libanes Hospital said the new exam had been previously scheduled and the results came in "within normality".

Lula, 77, had small white patches called "leukoplakia" removed from his larynx last month, after beating President Jair Bolsonaro in an Oct. 30 second round election runoff. Doctors said at the time that no abnormal tissue mass was found.

Lula, who previously governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010, was treated for throat cancer 11 years ago. He is set to take office for his third term on Jan. 1.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Daniel Wallis











