Brazil's Moro likely to drop out of presidential race, congressman says

Brazilian presidential candidate Sergio Moro looks on as he talks with journalists after a meeting in Brasilia, Brazil March 15, 2022.REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian former Justice Minister and federal judge Sergio Moro is likely to drop out of the country's presidential race as he leaves the Podemos party to join Uniao Brasil, a congressman said on Thursday.

According to representative Alexandre Leite, who is a member of Uniao Brasil, Moro is now expected to run for the lower house in an October voting.

Moro appeared in third place in recent opinion polls for the presidential race, statistically tied with former Ceara Governor Ciro Gomes and behind former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro. read more

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gabriel Araujo

