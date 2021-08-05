Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil's northeastern states drop plan to buy Russia's COVID vaccine

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

BRASILIA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's northeastern states suspended plans to import Russia COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V due to the conditions set by the country's health regulator Anvisa, Piauí state's governor, Wellington Dias, said on Thursday.

Dias met with representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that is marketing the vaccine developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, who said the 37 million doses that were to be sold to Brazil would be supplied to Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia.

Anvisa denied Sputnik emergency use authorization in Brazil, but allowed northeastern states to import 2 million doses under strict conditions that included testing the vaccine to detect adenovirus replication before using it, as well as testing and monitoring people receiving the shots.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu

