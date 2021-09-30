Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil's Petrobras to provide $56 mln in cooking gas program for the poor

1 minute read

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) announced late on Wednesday it will provide 300 million reais ($56.23 million) to a 15-month social program that aims to help low-income families to buy cooking gas.

The move comes as Brazil faces a rising inflation boosted by high energy and food prices, which has been affecting President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity prior to next year's presidential election.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that details of the program are still under evaluation, including which families should receive the benefit and a search for potential partners.

Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna said it reinforces the company's "social role" amid the outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is seen by the state-run firm as an "exceptional and emergency situation".

Luna had said in a press conference earlier this week that the company does not intend to change its fuel pricing policies. Two people close to the company told Reuters, however, that he was in Brasilia during the weekend to discuss with government officials potential measures to cushion the blow of rising prices. read more

($1 = 5.3349 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 11:22 AM UTC

'We made it': Haitians learn from experience to reach Mexico's Tijuana

While thousands of Haitians were detained, deported or expelled from a camp on Mexico's frontier with Texas last week, many others traveled west to the border city of Tijuana, hoping to avoid a crackdown aimed at stemming the rising tide of migrants.

Americas
Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated
Americas
U.S. DHS plans to issue new memo ending Trump-era immigration policy
Americas
Extreme poverty in Venezuela rises to 76.6% - study
Americas
Chip shortage leads carmaker Opel to shut German plant until 2022