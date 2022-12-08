Brazil's Senate approves bill raising 2023-24 spending cap, sends to lower house















BRASILIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate approved on Wednesday a constitutional amendment that increases the spending ceiling, allowing the incoming government of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to fund the extension of social welfare payments for poor families.

The bill, which was passed with 64 votes for and 13 against, must now be approved by the country's lower house.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello, Marcela Ayres and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle











