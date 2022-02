Brazil's Supreme Court annuls billion-dollar labor dispute against Petrobras

A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court annulled on Monday a previous court decision that would have required state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) to pay billions of dollar in a labor dispute involving additional wages for employees.

The majority Supreme Court vote confirms a previous ruling made last year by Justice Alexandre de Moraes to annul the dispute, the cost of which had been estimated at around 17 billion reais ($3.25 billion).

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini

