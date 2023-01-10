Brazil's Supreme Court orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-justice minister, source says















BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the arrest of former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, who served under former President Jair Bolsonaro and who was in charge of public security in Brasilia during Sunday's invasion of government buildings, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Torres, who was removed from office on Sunday, is currently in the United States, raising questions about his next move. The Supreme Court said it could not confirm the arrest warrant.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Leslie Adler











