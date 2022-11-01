Brazil's top court says Bolsonaro recognized election loss by allowing transition

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gives a press statement at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court said in a statement on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro recognized the result of the election he lost by authorizing the start of a transition to a government by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said Bolsonaro was heading to the tribunal to meet justices.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Chris Reese

