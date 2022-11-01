Brazil's top court says Bolsonaro recognized election loss by allowing transition















Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court said in a statement on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro recognized the result of the election he lost by authorizing the start of a transition to a government by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said Bolsonaro was heading to the tribunal to meet justices.

