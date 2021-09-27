Skip to main content

Brazil's Vale says 39 workers trapped in Canada mine; rescue underway

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Some 39 mine workers have been trapped underground since Sunday at Vale SA's(VALE3.SA) Totten mine in Sudbury, Canada, the Brazilian mining firm said on Monday.

Vale said in a statement that all those workers would likely be rescued by Monday evening. "We have learned that no one is injured," it added.

The miner said the accident at the copper, nickel and precious metals mine occurred when a vehicle transporting the workers was taken offline. After that, employees went to refuge stations and have kept communications with the company, with access to food and water.

Vale said employees will use a secondary exit to leave the mine.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb and David Gregorio

