Brazil's VP Alckmin announces team for budget planning government transition

BRASILIA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The transition team of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will have a budget planning group aligned with the leftist Workers Party (PT), indicated Vice-President-elect Geraldo Alckmin on Thursday.

According to Alckmin, the team will feature former Finance Minister Guido Mantega, lawmaker Enio Verri, former Federal Budget Secretary Esther Dweck and Antonio Correa de Lacerda, president of the Federal Economic Council.

