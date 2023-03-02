Brazil's work on new fiscal framework to end this week, says finance minister















March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday the ministry plans to finish working on a new fiscal framework this week and present it to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"This month, we want our opinion to be made public on how the new fiscal framework should be," Haddad told journalists.

The new fiscal rules are eagerly awaited after Lula secured Congress' approval for a spending package.

Reporting by Victor Borges Editing by Chris Reese











