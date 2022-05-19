Bus highway accident in Mexico's Jalisco state kills 14 - emergency services

MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - A bus accident on a highway in Mexico's western state of Jalisco state has left 14 people dead and about 20 passengers with injuries, state emergency services said late on Wednesday.

Jalisco's Civil Protection agency said on Twitter the bus was carrying workers from a berry producer when the brakes appeared to have failed, causing the vehicle to crash.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.