Bus highway accident in Mexico's Jalisco state kills 14 - emergency services
MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - A bus accident on a highway in Mexico's western state of Jalisco state has left 14 people dead and about 20 passengers with injuries, state emergency services said late on Wednesday.
Jalisco's Civil Protection agency said on Twitter the bus was carrying workers from a berry producer when the brakes appeared to have failed, causing the vehicle to crash.
Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon
