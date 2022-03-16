Canada annual inflation rate rises to 5.7% in Feb, highest since Aug 1991

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 5.7% in February, the highest since August 1991, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 5.5% in February.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

