Canada annual inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March















OTTAWA, April 18 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3% in March, largely on the base year effect, as higher mortgage interest offset lower energy prices, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to fall to 4.3% in March from February.

Percent changes

Month-on-month Year-on-year

Mar Feb Mar Feb

CPI - all items +0.5 +0.4 +4.3 +5.2

CPI - common n/a n/a +5.9 +6.4

CPI - median n/a n/a +4.6 +4.9

CPI - trim n/a n/a +4.4 +4.8

Bank of Canada core +0.6 +0.5 +4.3 +4.7

All items ex food/energy +0.6 +0.5 +4.5 +4.8

Goods +0.6 +0.4 +3.6 +5.3

Services +0.5 +0.4 +5.1 +5.3

Energy +0.7 -1.2 -6.9 -0.6

Seasonally adjusted +0.1 +0.1 n/a n/a

Core CPI, SA +0.3 +0.3 n/a n/a

NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast March CPI to be 4.3% annualized, and to be up 0.5% on the month.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil)

