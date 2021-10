Canada to appeal decision to compensate indigenous children harmed by discrimination

TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Friday that it would appeal a federal court decision upholding a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling for it to individually compensate indigenous children and their caregivers harmed by a discriminatory child welfare system.

The decision means Canada will continue a 14-year legal battle. The government filed notice late on Friday, ahead of a deadline.

Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; editing by Diane Craft

