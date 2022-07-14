Canada approves Moderna's COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months and older

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Apotex pharmaceutical company as Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic vaccinate employees as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA, July 14 (Reuters) - Canada has approved Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months and older, according to information posted on the government's website.

Moderna's Spikevax vaccine is the first approved in Canada for children under 5.

(This story corrects to say Spikevax was the first approved in Canada for children under 5)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.