AmericasCanada April factory sales likely fell by 1.1% - Statscan flash estimate

Reuters
1 minute read

Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April from March, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday. The decrease is mostly attributed to lower sales in the transportation equipment industry.

Factory sales rose 3.5% in March.

Statscan said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 47% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 91.5%, it added.

