Canada April factory sales most likely down 0.2% - Statscan flash estimate















OTTAWA, May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely fell 0.2% in April from March, largely driven by the food and primary metal industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 68.6%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.4%.

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Dale Smith











