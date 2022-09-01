1 minute read
Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-adapted COVID vaccine for adults
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday authorized Moderna Inc's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for people aged 18 and older, according to a notice posted on the government's website.
The new so-called bivalent shots are designed to target the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.