Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-adapted COVID vaccine for adults

Moderna logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday authorized Moderna Inc's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for people aged 18 and older, according to a notice posted on the government's website.

The new so-called bivalent shots are designed to target the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

