Canada to buy U.S.-built surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine -gov't source















OTTAWA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in Mexico City on Tuesday that Canada would purchase a U.S.-manufactured national advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine, a government source said.

Trudeau and Biden are being hosted by Mexico for a North American leaders summit.

Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese











