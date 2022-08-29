Canada challenges U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA trade pact

The Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Monday it challenged U.S. softwood lumber duties under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), calling the duties "unwarranted" and "unfair."

"Today, Canada filed notice that it will challenge, under Chapter 10 of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), the final results of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s third administrative reviews of its anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on softwood lumber from Canada," the Canadian government said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

