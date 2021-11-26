Canada closing borders to travelers from seven southern African nations over COVID-19 fears

A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada is closing its borders to travelers who have recently been to seven southern African nations to help stop the spread of a newly identified variant of COVID-19, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters on Friday.

The European Union and Britain are among those tightening border controls as researchers probe whether the mutation is vaccine resistant. read more

Reporting by David Ljunggren

