Canada closing borders to travelers from seven southern African nations over COVID-19 fears
OTTAWA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada is closing its borders to travelers who have recently been to seven southern African nations to help stop the spread of a newly identified variant of COVID-19, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters on Friday.
The European Union and Britain are among those tightening border controls as researchers probe whether the mutation is vaccine resistant. read more
Reporting by David Ljunggren
