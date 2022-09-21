Canada to contribute C$1.2 bln to health fund to fight AIDS, malaria

A participant with a red ribbon pin takes part in a HIV/AIDS awareness campaign ahead of World Aids Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada would contribute C$1.21 billion ($898.9 million) to a global health fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and support health services that have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The funding commitment to the Global Fund is a 30% increase over Canada's last pledge to the initiative and brings the country's total contributions to the fund to nearly C$4 billion.

($1 = 1.3461 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.