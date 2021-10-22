Skip to main content

Americas

Canada criticizes proposed U.S. EV tax credit, says could harm auto sector

1 minute read
1/2

Canada's Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Friday warned that U.S. legislative proposals to create new electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles could harm the North American auto industry and run afoul of trade agreements, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng told U.S. lawmakers proposed credits if approved "would have a major adverse impact on the future of EV and automotive production in Canada, resulting in the risk of severe economic harm and tens of thousands of job losses in one of Canada’s largest manufacturing sectors. U.S. companies and workers would not be isolated from these impacts."

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 4:31 PM UTC

Canada scraps advisory to avoid foreign travel, cites COVID-19 vaccination success

Canada has scrapped an official advisory urging its citizens to shun non-essential foreign travel, given the successful campaign to inoculate people against COVID-19, the country's top medical officer said on Friday.

Americas
Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped American missionaries
Americas
Trucker protests provoke fuel shortages in major Brazilian state
Americas
Asylum seekers allege abuse by U.S. border authorities -report
Americas
EXCLUSIVE Citgo boards in last-ditch talks with Washington to keep creditors at bay

The supervisory boards of Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum, racing to stave off a breakup of the eighth largest U.S. oil refiner, have held talks with U.S. officials in Bogota, Colombia, seeking to extend Washington's protection while Citgo pursues negotiations with creditors, Reuters has learned.