Canada dock workers' union to meet members, recommend latest offer

A float plane flies past containers and cranes at the Port of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

OTTAWA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A union representing dock workers on Canada's West Coast will convene a special meeting with members on Wednesday to recommend they accept the latest offer from employers, the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

The union provisionally agreed to a new labor contract late on Sunday, averting an immediate strike, but the agreement needs to be approved by workers, who rejected a previous deal. The union statement did not give a timetable for the actual vote, which must be completed by Friday.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler

