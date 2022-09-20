Canada to drop COVID vaccine requirement for entering country on Sept 30 - Globe and Mail

1 minute read

A sign pointing to a clinic where residents who are over 50 years old and immunocompromised can receive their second booster shots of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in Waterford, Michigan, U.S., April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government plans by Sept. 30 to drop the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada, The Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

