1 minute read
Canada to drop COVID vaccine requirement for entering country on Sept 30 - Globe and Mail
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government plans by Sept. 30 to drop the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada, The Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.