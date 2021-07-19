Canada to ease border measures, welcome vaccinated U.S. tourists next month

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
OTTAWA, July 19 (Reuters) - Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into the country on Aug. 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday.

Businesses on both sides of the border, particularly the travel and airline industries, are demanding an end to restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States which were first imposed in March 2020.

Fully-vaccinated visitors from countries other than the United States will be permitted to enter beginning on Sept. 7. The relaxation depends on Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remaining favorable, the government said in a statement.

"Thanks to the hard work of Canadians, rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases, the government ... is able to move forward with adjusted border measures," it said.

People eligible to enter Canada must have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days beforehand. From Aug. 9, Ottawa is also lifting the requirement that all travelers arriving by air must spend three nights in a hotel.

The government repeated that Canadians should avoid non-essential travel abroad.

