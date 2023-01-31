Canada economy grew 0.1% in November, most likely flat in December
OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.1% in November, mostly on services-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. December GDP was most likely unchanged, while real industry GDP looks to increase by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, and a 3.8% increase for the year, the agency said in a flash estimate.
The goods-producing sector posted a 0.1% decrease, while the service-producing sector gained by 0.2%.
(Changes in percent)
Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Nov yr/yr
All industries +0.1 +0.1 +0.1 +2.8
Goods -0.1 -0.5 -0.7 +3.8
Services +0.2 +0.4 +0.3 +2.5
NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast November to rise 0.1%.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil)
