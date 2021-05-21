Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

AmericasCanada extends ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan by 30 days - CBC

Reuters
1 minute read

Healthcare workers prepare to test passengers before they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada has extended its ban on incoming passenger flights from India and Pakistan by another 30 days to June 21 as part of a campaign to fight COVID-19, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said on Friday.

The CBC cited a formal Notice to Airmen issued by civil aviation authorities. Ottawa first announced the ban on April 22 as cases of COVID-19 in India soared. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 10:42 AM UTCTry, try again: For some Central Americans, U.S. policy opens revolving door

After six attempts to enter the United States from Mexico over two and a half months, 35-year-old Guatemalan migrant Nicolas was facing the prospect of failure and going back home to thousands of dollars of debt.

AmericasIran rejects Canadian court ruling that Tehran liable for downed Ukrainian plane
AmericasGraves at home of former El Salvador police officer investigated as possible femicide
AmericasEXCLUSIVE Latin America poised to benefit as U.S. raises exports of COVID-19 shots -sources
AmericasCanada extends ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan by 30 days - CBC