Canada to wind down broad-based COVID aid programs - finance minister

OTTAWA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada will wind down its existing broad-based COVID-19 support programs for companies and individuals on Saturday because the economy is recovering well, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

Freeland told reporters that Ottawa would instead introduce more targeted and less expensive measures to help hard-hit sectors such as the tourism industry.

