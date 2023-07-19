Canada gov't 'running out of patience' with Pacific dock workers' strike

[1/2] A helicopter passes idle shipping cranes towering over stacked containers during a strike by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) at Canada's busiest port of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

OTTAWA, July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra on Wednesday said he was running out of patience with striking Pacific dock workers when asked if the government would pass back-to-work legislation, a politically tricky move that requires opposition support.

On Tuesday the leadership of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) rejected a tentative, four-year contract deal agreed with employers last week that ended a 13-day strike and said the 7,500 dock workers would return to the picket line.

"My patience has run out," Alghabra told reporters in Argentia, Newfoundland, adding that the government is exploring all its options to end "disruptions to our largest export and import gateway to the world."

The strike has upended operations at two of Canada's three busiest ports, the Port of Vancouver and the Port of Prince Rupert, which are key gateways for exporting natural resources and commodities and bringing in raw materials.

The strike is estimated to have so far disrupted C$6.5 billion ($4.9 billion) of cargo movement at the ports, based on the industry body Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters' calculation of about C$500 million in disrupted trade each day.

The leader of Canada's Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, called on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come up with a plan to end the strike within 24 hours, but did not say whether he would support back-to-work legislation.

The left-leaning New Democrat Party (NDP) has been helping Trudeau's minority government pass legislation in parliament, but on Wednesday NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ruled out support for legislation forcing workers back on the job.

"Don't signal in any way that you're going to bring a back-to-work legislation because that's going to undermine the workers," Singh told reporters was his message to the government when asked about back-to-work legislation in Windsor, Ontario.

"We encourage the government to not interfere with this beyond encouraging the parties to negotiate a fair deal."

That means that Trudeau would need the votes of the Conservatives, who have been trying to court workers and unions in recent months, to pass back-to-work legislation, or the Bloc Quebecois, whose leader has yet to comment.

It also means that the Liberal-NDP deal that is keeping the government going could be put under strain if Trudeau chooses to force an end to the strike.

($1 = 1.3181 Canadian dollars)

