Canada has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment - CBC
OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada has approved Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Monday, citing sources, and said an announcement could be made later in the day.
Ottawa said last month that it had signed a deal with Pfizer for a million doses of the drug, pending approval by federal health regulators. read more
Reporting by David Ljunggren
