Canada has enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate everyone eligible - Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people as he visits a vaccination site, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada has obtained enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate everyone who is eligible and managed to do so ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

Aides say Trudeau is set to trigger a snap election in the months ahead where one of the main campaigning points will be the Liberal government's record on fighting the pandemic. Trudeau said Canada had bought more than 66 million doses.

"Canada now has enough COVID-19 vaccines delivered to fully vaccinate everyone who's eligible for a shot," Trudeau said, noting he had initially promised to reach that milestone by the end of September.

"So not only have we kept that promise, we've gotten there ahead of schedule," he told a televised news conference in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Canada has one of the best inoculation records in the world. Official data show that as of July 17, 79.7% of eligible Canadians had received one shot and 57.5% had been given two.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Alistair Bell

