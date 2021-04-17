Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AmericasCanada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters
2 minutes read

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the 2-million AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada on Saturday reported a second case of rare blood clots with low platelets after immunization with AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine in a week, while it said it still recommended the use of the shot.

The person who experienced the very rare event has been treated and is recovering, Canada's health ministry said in a statement, adding that the person lives in the province of Alberta.

Based on the evidence available, Canada still maintains that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the potential risks, the statement said.

Canada health authorities "will continue to monitor the use of all COVID-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns," the statement said.

Canada reported a first blood clotting associated with the vaccine on Tuesday, and a day later, after a review, health authorities said they would not restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. read more

A separate advisory council had earlier recommended Canada stop offering the vaccine to people under 55. That panel is in the process of reviewing its advice.

Canada has been ramping up its vaccination campaign, but still has a smaller percentage of its population inoculated than dozens of other countries, including the United States and Britain.

Amid a spiking third wave of infections, Ontario, Canada's most populous province, announced new public health restrictions on Friday, including closing the provinces borders to domestic travelers. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 8:04 PM UTCCanadian police refuse provincial order to make random stops amid COVID-19 surge

Police in cities across Ontario, Canada's most populous province, on Saturday refused to make random stops greenlighted by the provincial government seeking to impose a stay-at-home order amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

AmericasOntario enters harder lockdown, police get more powers as COVID cases soar
AmericasCanada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
AmericasCastro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he’s retiring
AmericasBrazil asks women to delay pregnancy over new coronavirus variant fears