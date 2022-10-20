Canada home price tumble in September shattering record -Teranet















OTTAWA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices tumbled in September from August, posting the largest monthly decline since the index was launched in 1999, while year-over-year price gains continued to slow, Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price data showed on Thursday.

The index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in major Canadian markets, showed prices dropped a record 3.1% in September from August, led by sharp declines in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario.

The major market index is now 7.0% below the May peak, with Hamilton down 13.5% and Toronto down 11.1%. Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, by contrast, both hit fresh index highs in August.

Prices are still higher than a year ago, up 6.0% from September 2021, but gains are slowing. The Teranet index tracks closings, so it typically lags realtor sales data by three to five months.

