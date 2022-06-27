Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia -statement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G7 leaders summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

OTTAWA, June 27 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday announced more measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including additional sanctions and a ban on the export of technologies that could help improve Russia's defense manufacturing capability.

The new sanctions would target six individuals and 46 entities linked to the Russian defence sectors, 15 Ukrainians supporting Russia, and 13 individuals and two entities in Belarus, according to a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office.

Canada also intends to introduce sanctions against Russian state-sponsored disinformation and propaganda agents and entities, according to the statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

