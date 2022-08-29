Canada invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with U.S. again over Line 5 dispute
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Ottawa, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty on Monday with the United States for the second time to trigger negotiations to settle a long running dispute over Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Line 5 pipeline, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
"In the forthcoming negotiations with the United States under the treaty, Canada is committed to working constructively to find a solution that responds to the interests of communities, respects Canada's rights under the treaty and ensures the continued and safe supply of energy to central Canada," Joly said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.