Canada invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with U.S. again over Line 5 dispute

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a trilateral meeting with U.S. and Mexican counterparts at the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ottawa, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty on Monday with the United States for the second time to trigger negotiations to settle a long running dispute over Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Line 5 pipeline, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

"In the forthcoming negotiations with the United States under the treaty, Canada is committed to working constructively to find a solution that responds to the interests of communities, respects Canada's rights under the treaty and ensures the continued and safe supply of energy to central Canada," Joly said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.