Canada January factory sales likely up 1.3% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely rose 1.3% in January from December, largely driven by higher sales in the petroleum and coal product industry, along with wood products, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 71.7%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.1%.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, editing by Dale Smith

