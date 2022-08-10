Canada largest private sector union elects first woman president

Lana Payne, the newly announced President of Unifor to replace outgoing leader Jerry Dias, of Canada's largest private sector union, is photographed at the union's Constitutional Convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Cole Burston

TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada's largest private sector labour union, Unifor, elected Lana Payne as president on Wednesday, making her the first woman to lead an organization representing more than 315,000 workers, including in the auto sector.

Payne was previously National Secretary-Treasurer of Unifor, and was the first woman to hold that position as well.

Payne replaces Jerry Dias, who retired after eight-and-a-half years as president in March.

Unifor was formed in 2013 from the merger of the Canadian Auto Workers union and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shreya Jain, Additional reporting by Allison Lampert and John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.