Canada to lift pre-arrival COVID testing requirement for travelers - CBC News

Passengers wait for flights while wearing mandatory face masks as a "Healthy Airport" initiative is launched for travel, taking into account social distancing protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada is expected to announce on Thursday that travelers entering the country will no longer have to take a pre-arrival COVID-19 test, CBC News reported, citing sources.

Canada will be removing the testing requirements at airports and land border crossings, CBC News said, adding that the requirements will be dropped by the end of March.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.