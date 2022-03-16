1 minute read
Canada to lift pre-arrival COVID testing requirement for travelers - CBC News
March 16 (Reuters) - Canada is expected to announce on Thursday that travelers entering the country will no longer have to take a pre-arrival COVID-19 test, CBC News reported, citing sources.
Canada will be removing the testing requirements at airports and land border crossings, CBC News said, adding that the requirements will be dropped by the end of March.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru
