Canada to make 'significant contribution' to ICC's investigations into Ukraine invasion

Canada's Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

March 29 (Reuters) - Canada will make a "significant contribution" to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigations into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Gallagher

