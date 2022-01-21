Canada to offer Ukraine a loan of up to C$120 mln as Russia crisis deepens - PM

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference, as the latest Omicron variant emerges as a threat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

OTTAWA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada will offer Ukraine a loan of up to C$120 million ($95.6 million) and is looking at other ways to support Kyiv as a crisis with Russia deepens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Russia is aiming to destabilize Ukraine, including economically. This loan will help support Ukraine's economic resilience," Trudeau told a news conference.

"(It) is one of the top things that the Ukrainian government has been asking for from Canada."

Trudeau reiterated his condemnation of Russia's moves to build up troops near the Ukrainian border, saying "any movement of Russian troops into Ukraine will be absolutely unacceptable and met with a clear response from the international community".

Ottawa is "also exploring other options to provide financial and other supports," Trudeau said. He sidestepped questions about whether Canada would send weapons to Ukraine.

($1 = 1.2548 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis

