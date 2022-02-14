Canada PM to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with protests - CBC

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a news conference as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

OTTAWA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will invoke the little-used Emergencies Act to give his government extra powers to deal with protesting truckers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said on Monday.

The CBC, which did not give a source for the report, said Ottawa had no plans to send in the military.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

